Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 29 – October 5

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 3. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Recycling will join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1. We will read Why Should I Recycle by Jen Green and use repurposed products to make recycled wristbands. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

The Big Read at Mahon Library

Join us for a celebration of reading at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2. There will be stories, crafts and refreshments. While you’re there, sign up your preschooler for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge, if you haven’t already. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 3. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Water Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department will join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4. We will read All the Water in the World by George Ella Lyon and make water necklaces. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

