Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 8-14

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Voter Registration at the Library

Did you know you can pick up a voter registration card at any Lubbock Public Library location? Additionally, we will have a volunteer on hand to answer questions and assist you with the process at the following times and locations:



Tuesday, September 3 – Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) – 3 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 5 – Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 7 – Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) – 12 to 3 p.m.

Monday, September 9 – Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – 3 to 6 p.m.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be No Probllama! For more information, call 775-2838.

STEM Activities with Fairy Tales at Godeke Branch Library

Kids age 10 and up are invited to a STEM program at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 9. Help the three little pigs build a house that can withstand the wolf and his bad breath! Call 775-3362 for more information.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 9. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9 for an evening of Shonen anime and Asian music. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9 to discuss The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 and Thursday, September 12. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Water Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Join the Water Utilities department at the Godeke Branch Library for a special storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12. We will read Fred the Fish, written by the Water Education Team. We will follow Fred’s journey, create sand art, then explore the different mediums that City of Lubbock uses to filter water including gravel, sand, and charcoal. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story, craft, and free book presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12. The featured book will be Pig the Star by Aaron Blabey. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

McLin Boot Exhibition at Patterson Branch Library

Meet Lubbock boot designer Thomas McLin at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 and learn how he designs and creates boots. For more information, call 767-3300.

Franchise Fever at the Mahon Library

Join us for a superhero movie at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Adults and older teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

