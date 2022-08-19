LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s.

His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized.

The owner released a copy of a handwritten note left during one of the burglaries which said:

“Leave $5,000 cash on this desk overnight on the night of 7/17 if you do I will bring all your devices if you don’t you’ll regret it.”

Since then, various official records said the suspect, later identified as Warner, paid the restaurant two more visits, on July 15 and 17, where the owner said he broke the glass and made away with paychecks.

Then, August 2, someone, later publicly identified by officials as Warner, set the restaurant on fire before fleeing the scene, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Read the full press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue:

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 17, 2022 19-year-old Blair Warner was arrested in Roswell, New Mexico. A background check run by a local shelter showed Warner having an active arrest warrant and the Roswell Police Department was contacted.

Blair Warner is the suspect from the August 2, 2022 arson in the 3700 block of 19th Street. Warner was wanted on second-degree felony arson.

Warner will remain in custody at Chaves County Detention Center pending extradition to Lubbock County.

(End press release.)