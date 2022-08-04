LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren.

“It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a disaster for us,” said lonngren.

Longrenn says the restaurant was in the process of a remodel when it was set on fire. The fire was started due to arson, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.

“The guy had broken in a couple weeks ago and left a note, guess extortion and wanted $5,000.”

The note read, “Leave $5,000 cash on this desk overnight on the night of 7/17 if you do i will bring all your devices if you don’t you’ll regret it.”

The owners set up cameras around the restaurant after the note was left, “We set up some cameras and they came back in and then we got an extremely good picture of him and gave that to the police,” said Lonngren.

The fire was started in the kitchen, putting the restaurant out of business for a few months as they asses the damage.

“It’s kind of sad that things like that happen. We have no idea who this young man is, he’s not an ex employee,It’s not related or in relationships with any of our employees or anything like that,” said Longrenn.

The Texas Workforce Commision is currently helping employees that have been without a job due to the incident.

“The main thing is in four or five, six weeks when we get rebuilt, just come out and visit us,” said Longrenn.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865. Anonymous calls to crime line could also be accepted at 806-741-1000.