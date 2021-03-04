School bus accident involving semi reported Thursday morning in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Injuries were reported in a Thursday morning accident involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler.

At approximately 6:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to FM 1585 and County Road 2500 to reports of an accident involving a school bus carrying 11 students, according to DPS.

The bus driver and one student were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the remaining ten students were transported out of precaution, according to a spokesperson from Lubbock Cooper ISD.

The bus was traveling northbound and the semi was going westbound. There was no word yet on which driver might have been at fault or if there will be any citations or charges. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt, officials said.