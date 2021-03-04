School bus driver failed to yield before crash with 18-wheeler, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock-Cooper ISD school bus driver and two children suffered serious injuries Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The bus driver failed to yield the right of way and the bus collided with an 18-wheeler, DPS said.

DPS said the school bus was going north on County Road 2500 approaching the intersection with FM 1585. The 18-wheeler was going west. Drivers along CR 2500 have a stop sign at the intersection.

FM 1585 and County Road 2500 (Nexstar/Staff)

“[The school bus driver] failed to yield right of way at the intersection and pulled out in front of the path of travel of the truck tractor,” DPS said.

The driver of the school bus was identified as Margaret A. Hernandez, 52, of Lubbock.

“The school bus was occupied with 11 … children,” DPS said. Two children were transported to Covenant Children’s Emergency room. One of them had serious injuries.

Nine children were transported to University Medical Center — one with serious injuries, DPS said.

“All children were elementary age,” DPS said.

The children were headed Central Elementary, according to Lubbock Cooper ISD. The time of the crash was 6:38 a.m. DPS said conditions were clear and dry. DPS listed the speed limit as 60 m.p.h.