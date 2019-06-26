School bus drivers needed for LISD

LUBBOCK, Texas – Durham School Services is looking to hire more than a dozen positions for school bus drivers.

Laura Cortez, general manager of Durham School Services, said summer is a critical hiring period, where training can take place before drivers are responsible for picking children up.

“Safety is our number one priority,” she said. “We hire only individuals who show a capability of concern for our kids, and make sure they have clean records.”

She said the drivers will also be trained in new safety functions including the new buses LISD has acquired, the seat belts within, and a GPS tracking the bus and the driver’s movements.

“All of this is to ensure the safety of the driver and the kids,” Cortez said. “We’re really excited about this coming year, and can’t wait to add new drivers to our family.”