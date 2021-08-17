School bus operator talks bus safety as school year begins

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the school year about to start, Durham Transportation, a school bus operator, talked about how everyone should be aware about school bus safety.

Many families send their children on the school bus and Durham addressed bus safety and the concerns that bus drivers have.

“One of the rules is, if the stop arm is out and you are on a two-way [road] and there’s not a median dividing the two way, then all cars on both sides going both directions should stop.” Portia Lethridge, a bus driver with Durham, said.

Durham assured parents and guardians who are worried that their drivers are trained to the best of their ability.

“We get them fully prepared before we get any student on the bus,” said Laura Cortez, a General Manager at Durham School Services. “We go outside where they get hands-on training [with] the school bus, they learn all of the controls and how to parallel park a bus.”

According to Durham, their highest priority is safety.

“The main message as a company is getting our kids to school and on time,” Cortez said.

Durham Transportation has an app for the new school year, ‘Durham Bus Tracker’. Parents and guardians will be able to track the students and their location by their School ID and the GPS on the buses.