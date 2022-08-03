LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past two years during COVID, families have not had to worry about paying for their child’s meals at school thanks to pandemic funding from the federal government. However, as of June 30th, those dollars have expired.

This applies for all schools in the National School Lunch Program. For Lubbock-Cooper and most Frenship ISD campuses, they’re encouraging every family to start to apply again.

Filling out the application will determine the child’s eligibility. Income eligibility guidelines are not set by the district, but rather the USDA.

On the application, parents will need to give the student’s name, grade, and family income information.

At Lubbock-Cooper, normal prices for breakfasts are $2.00 for all students, lunch at an elementary is $3.00, and finally, middle school and high school lunches are $3.25. Both districts say every child will receive a meal no matter what.

Director of food services for Frenship ISD, Ken Robinson said, “We feed our children. We provide them with what they need to for their wonderful for dining experience all the way to their education experience. That’s what we do. We want every child to meet their potential.”

Lubbock-Cooper’s director of food and nutrition, Destini Borchardt added, “Please fill out an application. We want you to know that it is an anonymous program, and we are serving nutritious meals.”

No student will be identified as receiving free or reduced-price meals.

There are certain campuses that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision, which allows all students to eat breakfast and lunch during the school day for free. Lubbock ISD campuses participate in the CEP, as well as three Frenship ISD Campuses. Those are Willow Bend, Westwind, and Legacy Elementary.

Links to Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper’s applications can be found below.

LCISD

Frenship