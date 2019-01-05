School of Art to host 11th Annual Medici Circle 5x7 Art Scholarship Fundraiser

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

The Texas Tech University School of Art, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will host the 11th annual Medici Circle 5x7 Art Scholarship Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The event will include food, drinks and an art sale to support School of Art scholarships. The fundraiser is a costume-optional evening that brings together festive art lovers.

The Medici Circle is a Lubbock volunteer group supporting the School of Art through fundraising for art scholarships. Since the group was founded in 2005, the Medici Circle has raised more than $500,000 in scholarship endowments through membership dues and yearly fundraisers. For the 2019 year, scholarships worth more than $26,000 were awarded to 18 students.

Each year, the event has a different theme based on an art movement or style from the past. This theme is used throughout the event, including the décor, meal and optional guest costumes. “Where the Wild Beasts Art” celebrates the wildly fun and colorful art of Fauvism made famous by French artists Henri Matisse, Georges Rouault, André Derain and others. These artists were called “wild beasts” for their vibrant use of color and expressive form. Fauvism’s bright colors have been combined with the playful creatures of Maurice Sendak’s book “Where the Wild Things Are” to create the theme for this year.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a preview of the 5x7 artwork for sale and live auction items. A sit-down meal begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by the live auction. The “art grab,” which includes several hundred 5x7 artworks donated by students, faculty, alumni and local and national artists with close ties to the School of Art, are available for $75 each.

Individual tickets for the event are $150, which includes a $100 charitable donation. Table sponsorships range from $1,200 to $3,500 and include certificates for free 5x7 artworks, a private preview before dinner with artist donors and the sponsor’s name and/or company logo published in the event brochure and mentioned in all press and social media.

Purchase tickets online for table sponsors or individuals.

Joe Arredondo, assistant to the director at the Medici Circle and director of Landmark Arts, School of Art, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-8741 or joe.arredondo@ttu.edu

