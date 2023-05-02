LUBBOCK, Texas — The School of Rock announced the grand opening of expanding a new building in Lubbock on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The event will be at 8627 82nd Street from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 6.

According to the release, the event will hold a “ceremonial guitar smashing” which is the School of Rock’s version of a ribbon-cutting.

It will also have performances by the school’s house band, studio tours, special discounts on summer camps and more.

The School of Rock in Lubbock opened in 2012, said the release, and is owned by Amber and Greg Beadles, and Dean Tarpley.

“We are proud to be a part of Lubbck’s vibrant music community…,” said Amber.

The “knowledgeable instructors and staff, as well as the incredible students” has made it possible for the School of Rock in Lubbock to “thrive for the past ten years,” said the release.

For more information on School of Rock Lubbock, visit https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/lubbock.