School rivals unite to show support for three students whose mother passed away

LUBBOCK Texas – Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Lubbock ISD came together in solidarity on Friday at the Pirate Stadium at First United Park to show their support for students who lost their mother this week.

Lataiya White, had two daughters who attended Lubbock-Cooper ISD and a son who plays varsity for Monterey High School named Trent White.

Lataiya’s husband and pastor, Michael White said his wife got COVID related pneumonia and went into cardiac arrest.

The two schools urged anyone attending Friday’s football game to wear white in support of the families.

Clair Snodgrass, student body treasurer at Monterey High School, said Trent had mentioned his mother was not doing too well and asked his classmates for prayers.

“Tuesday morning we got word that she passed away that night and we were all shocked he was here,” said Snodgrass, “We started looking for ways to support him because he clearly was seeking support at school through football and friends.”

Snodgrass said the quarterback of the team, Blake Porter, reached out after they found out to change the theme of the game.

“He said, ‘Hey Clair, I know the theme was originally Wild West for the game but can we please change it to white out for Trent?’, said Snodgrass, “Just yesterday I saw a tweet that Cooper had tweeted that said Cooper is joining in on the whiteout.”

Matt Kattwinkel, athletic director at Lubbock-Cooper ISD said it was important to put away rivalry and act as a Lubbock family.

“You know they’re trying to maintain normalcy and one of the things we want to do is show them our support,” said Kattwinkel, “That’s why we’re doing the white out and to be able to show support for these students — just let them know they don’t have to battle this alone.”

White, said his wife Lataiya wore many hats, including a mother and a cook.

“She was the sweetest, most loving person you ever met in your life, she’s one of those rare kind of people who would give you the shirt off her back right where she was,” said White.

White said his wife loved football and also enjoyed watching her two sons excel at the game.

“She was so happy to know that Terry, our oldest son, got a scholarship to play [at Wayland Baptist University],” said White, “We found out our son Trenton was given a full scholarship to play running back at West Point … I just got a call today that the Naval Academy is also giving him a full scholarship.”

White said their church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, was destroyed during the winter storm and said his wife worked feverishly to help get the church back together for their October 3 reopening.

“All of the furnishings, all of the paint, all of the tile in the carpet, everything is her,” said White, “It’s just bittersweet that we are going to be in celebration mode and trying to thank God for this grand thing that he’s done and she’s not going to be able to see what God wants her to do.”