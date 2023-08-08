LUBBOCK, Texas — Parents around the nation know all too well the feeling of buying a bulk of school supplies, only to see them vanish into thin air within the first week of classes.

As inflation holds its grip, the search for budget-friendly supplies becomes an essential quest.

EverythingLubbock.com took a deeper look at the school supply list for fourth graders at Slaton ISD’s Cathlene Thomas Elementary and shopped at the three top stores for school supplies – Office Depot, Target and Walmart.

A 24-pack of Ticonderoga (a brand that touts itself as being the world’s best pencil) unsharpened No. 2 pencils at Office Depot sat at $4.99, while the same pack was $3.99 at Target and $3.97 at Walmart.

For wired headphones or earbuds, a necessity on most school supply lists nowadays, we went with the Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones – (MDR-ZX110). At Office Depot, the headphones cost $14.99, at Target they were on sale for $9.99 and at Walmart $16.74.

A pair of Fiskars 5″ Blunt Tip Scissors at Office Depot was $1.99, the same pair was $1.59 at Target and $1.58 at Walmart.

These were just a few of the items of which we compared the prices of specific brands.

The final list was comprised of (in most cases) the cheapest possible price per item at each store, including price when purchased online.

The price to purchase the supply list at Office Depot is $96.66, at Walmart is $92.29 and at Target is $79.33.

The most budget-friendly store for this supply list was Target.

Cathlene Thomas Elementary 4th Grade school supply list with costs per 1 pack or item ($):