School supply drive raises over $24,000 for Lubbock students

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family. When the final donations were tallied on Friday, the West Texas community contributed more than $12,000 for local children in need of school supplies.

Due to the enhanced need caused by COVID-19, United Supermarkets will match their guests’ generosity this year by donating another $12,000, bringing the total to $24,000.

For the first time, the school supply drive moved strictly to a monetary donation model instead of its traditional physical supplies donation model because of COVID-19. United Supermarkets is extremely grateful to its guests for stepping up to the plate for the children of our community.

With students not being able to share classroom supplies this year, an extra burden has been placed on families because of the circumstances created by COVID-19. This made the School Supply Drive more important than ever.

“We can’t say enough about our wonderful guests,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of the United Family. “Even under these unprecedented circumstances, they showed how much they care. In honor of that, we wanted to provide some extra help to ease the burden for as many families as possible.”

The funds raised during the School Supply Drive will go to benefit Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD. School personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and distribute them to their students with the greatest need.