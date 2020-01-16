Schools in Texas use new ‘do not hire’ registry

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Independent School District and other districts in Texas are now required to use a ‘Do Not Hire’ registry before hiring employees.

The registry is part of House Bill 3 and it aims to help keep students safe by flagging ‘non-certified’ applicants who have a history of misconduct.

Rick Rodriguez said the new mandate will help make sure those employees can not be hired at other Texas schools.

“So there’s been this under-the-radar kind of situation,” he said, “where it could be that some employees who might have misbehaved in some school districts have been able to transition to another school district, without the new school district having any idea that there was misconduct at the previous district,” he said.

He said the registry is important.

“We are making sure that any individual that we put in front of our student whether that be a teacher, a teachers aid, a custodian a secretary or admin assistant or attendance clerk that we know that that person has not had any misconduct in their past as it relates to students,” he said.

Rodriguez said safety is a number one priority for Lubbock ISD.

“As the person in charge of human resources that our departmental staff and principles are looking at only applicants that have a clear background check.”