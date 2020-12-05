Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater joins Museums for All Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater:

[Thursday,] the Science Spectrum Museum is announcing that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Science Spectrum for a minimal fee of $3.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country.

Museums for All is part of the Science Spectrum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.

To take advantage of Museums for All ticket rates, holders will present a valid Lone Star Card, New Mexico Fiesta Card, or any other state SNAP EBT card along with a valid photo I.D. The special ticket rate is valid for up to four persons in their party every day the museum is open.

Museums for All – Science Spectrum Museum Ticket Rates*:

$3.00 – Adults

$3.00 – Children (ages 3-12) & Seniors (60+)

Free for children 2 and under.

*Discounted rate valid for standard museum visit only, does not apply to OMNI Theater film tickets.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Their mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Their grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

The Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) champions children’s museums worldwide. With more than 400 members in 48 states and 20 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children’s museums through convening, sharing, and dissemination. Learn more at www.childrensmuseums.org.

The Science Spectrum is a local non-profit organization dedicated to science education.

(News release from the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater)