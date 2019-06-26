Scoggin Dickey celebrates 90 years of business on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The Price Group:

The Scoggin Dickey family of dealerships is excited to be celebrating 90 years. As a 4th Generation family owned and operated local business, they continue to grow and invest in West Texas. The 4th Generation working at Scoggin Dickey is David Zwiacher and Jackie Odom. They both have a passion for keeping the dealership family owned and operated. They feel that this is important not only for the employees, but for the community as well.

A.L. Scoggin and J.Ray Dickey founded Scoggin Dickey in 1929; it remains the oldest family-owned and operated GM Dealerships in Lubbock and one of the oldest in the nation. The dealership has been known for its GM Wholesale Parts Distribution since the 1970s under the leadership of Wendell Fowler, whose vision of growth lead the parts department to become a top performer.

Under the guidance of third generation owner and President, John Zwiacher, Scoggin-Dickey has seen tremendous growth over the past 20-years. Nicky Fowler of the national parts distribution center in Lubbock says, “We continue to grow and our owner, John Zwiacher, pushes his team to seek more opportunities for expansion.”

Scoggin Dickey dealerships include: Chevrolet-Buick, Subaru, and Pre-Owned lots located in Lubbock Texas. This past year they expanded to Levelland, TX with the opening of the Scoggin Dickey Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership.

“Over the years we have tried really hard to maintain integrity, and that is what we are committed to doing at Scoggin Dickey,” says owner John Zwiacher.

Look to Scoggin Dickey to continue to bring their business success to the local community and surrounding areas, while continuing their tradition of experience, family and value for many more years to come.

