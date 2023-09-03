Barista in apron is holding in hands hot cappuccino in white takeaway paper cup. Coffee take away at cafe shop

LUBBOCK, Texas— As National Coffee Day approaches on September 29, Scooter’s dedicated the entire month to celebrating by offering free coffee every day throughout the month, according to a press release.

From medium or any other size of hot fresh-brewed coffee or Scooter’s popular flavors that include Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle or French Vanilla, it will be free, according to the press release.

Lubbock’s Scooter’s Coffee location is located at 8101 Indiana Avenue and is open every day and closes at 8:00 p.m.

The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit and while supplies last, according to the press release.

“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee, said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee, “not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month.”