LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbockites looking for a way to stay warm this New Year can scoot on over to Scooter’s Coffee and try out the chain’s new winter menu.
Scooter’s winter menu features:
- Sea Salt Caramelicious
- New Pistachio White Mocha
- Raspberry Mocha
- Peppermint Mocha
- Praline Caramelicious
- Sugar Cookie Latte
The coffee drive-thru will also feature food such as Red Velvet Cake Bites, a Spicy Sausage Burrito and a Bacon Burrito.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or head to the Lubbock Scooter’s location at 8101 Indiana Avenue.