LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbockites looking for a way to stay warm this New Year can scoot on over to Scooter’s Coffee and try out the chain’s new winter menu.

Scooter’s winter menu features:

Sea Salt Caramelicious

New Pistachio White Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

Praline Caramelicious

Sugar Cookie Latte

The coffee drive-thru will also feature food such as Red Velvet Cake Bites, a Spicy Sausage Burrito and a Bacon Burrito.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or head to the Lubbock Scooter’s location at 8101 Indiana Avenue.