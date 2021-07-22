Scottish friends reunite in West Texas

LORENZO, Texas — After 67 years apart, Margaret Sinclair Nagel walked up and knocked on Jean McCallum King’s front door.

Nagel traveled from her home in Montana to Lorenzo, Texas where King has lived for years. Both women were born and raised in Scotland and moved to the United States in the mid-1950s.

“Well, I keep telling her to come and see me, and I said if she don’t come see me, I’m going to bloody go and see her,” Nagel said.

Nagel’s Daughter Lori Nagel booked the trip and conspired with King’s children to set up the special reunion. Despite a phone call between the ladies only days before the big day, King was completely surprised when Nagel showed up on her doorstep.

“67 years. Aye, a long time,” Nagel said.

On a sunny afternoon, the two women sat on a porch surrounded by their children and embraced their friendship that’s stood the test of time and thousands of miles.

The incredible reunion was spent laughing and teasing one another as the years melted away. The rest of their visit was spent retelling stories, teasing one another, dancing and singing Scottish tunes.