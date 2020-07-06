Scurry Co. confirms first COVID-19 death

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas– On Monday, Scurry County confirmed its first death related to COVID-19 on social media.

Read the full statement below that was posted on the Scurry County COVID/Coronavirus Facebook:

We regret to inform the community that there has been one COVID-19 related death. We know you will join us in extending our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one. There are 11 new cases, bringing the active total of cases to 50. Twenty individuals have recovered thus far.

This makes a total of 71 cases of COVID-19, with 11 new cases and 50 active cases, according to post.