Scurry County issues stay-at-home order to citizens amid COVID-19 outbreak

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks announced a stay-at-home order for the citizens of the county.

He said while no cases have been confirmed in the county, this order is meant to keep the county safe based on the information from state authorities.

Hicks said the order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The order essentially states that residents are to stay in their homes except for a few activities, he said.

These activities include accessing essential businesses or essential government functions or infrastructure. He said all non-essential businesses are ordered to cease all activities.

“This order is designed to keep us safe from spreading the COVID-19 virus, but will allow us to continue operating as safely as we can as a community,” he said.

You can watch his full announcement below: