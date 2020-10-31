Scurry County reports COVID-19 outbreak within EMS service team

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — Scurry County Emergency Medical Services reported a COVID-19 outbreak within its service team Saturday.

Six SCEMS members had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday.

SCEMS believes that the virus was contracted by an employee outside the line of duty and spread through the service team.

Service members who have had close contract with COVID-19 will continue working, SCEMS said. Staff members will not work if they’ve experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and they will wear CDC-approved Personal Protective Equipment while at work.

SCEMS was able to maintain the staffing of two ambulances as of Saturday.