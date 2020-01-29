Scurry County voters reject proposed property tax rollback

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A small portion of registered voters turned out Tuesday to reject a proposed property tax rollback in Scurry County.

In the vote, 68% voted against, while 32% voted for the rollback, which Scurry County officials said could’ve resulted in massive budget cuts, including the elimination of services and closing of departments.

However, the group that gathered names on petitions to force the county to call the election said that even if the rollback was demanded by voters, the county should still have had more money than last year, which should’ve been enough to keep the departments open.

A total of 2,614 voters cast their ballots for the election, a 28% turnout of total registered voters in the county.

Of those voters, 827 voted for the rollback, while 1,780 voted against.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)