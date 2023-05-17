LUBBOCK, Texas — Seagraves ISD canceled school on Wednesday due to a social media threat made Tuesday night. The district said it did not believe the threat to be viable.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the source of the message and safety protocols were being followed to ensure safety of students and staff.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Seagraves Chief of Police Romeo Guerrero who said the agency was notified of the threat at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Guerrero confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers, were still investigating and would release more information as they gathered additional details.

Seagraves ISD Superintendent Dr. Bonnie Avey said the threat was made via Snapchat and was believed to be a “repost that was edited.” Avey said despite not seeing the threat as viable, the school took all matters of this nature seriously.

School was canceled “…out of an abundance of caution and to allow law enforcement the opportunity to trace the source of the post,” Seagraves ISD said on Facebook. “We appreciate your trust in us, as we all work together to keep our district safe.”

We will update this story as information becomes available.