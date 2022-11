FILE – An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

SEAGRAVES, Texas — Seagraves ISD confirmed Monday that Superintendent Joshua Goan was placed on paid administrative leave due to an FBI investigation into him.

Seagraves High School Principal Daylan Sellers said the school was informed by law enforcement on November 22 that an investigation into Goan was ongoing.

Sellers said Goan was placed on administrative leave due to the seriousness of the investigation.

Sellers said Seagraves ISD was fully cooperating with the investigation.