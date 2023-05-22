LUBBOCK, Texas — Cassidy Roy Denham Lush of Seagraves, who was arrested during a massive North Texas child pornography investigation, agreed to plead guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Federal court documents said an FBI Special Agent did an undercover chat operation online and a user sent “several files” that contained child sexual abuse. One of the photos showed a child as young as 5-years-old, court records said.

Investigators traced the user to Lush and law enforcement in Gaines County interviewed him in January. Court documents stated Lush admitted he possessed and viewed content that showed child sexual abuse.

If a judge accepts his plea agreement, Lush faced no more than 20 years in prison. He was also required to register as a sex offender. As of Monday, Lush remained in federal custody.