Seagraves man sentenced to life in prison for officer-involved 2019 shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Seagraves man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a judge in Gaines County found him guilty of attempted capital murder when he shot at a police officer in Seagraves in April 2019.

Daniel Ray Garcia, 40 at the time of the incident, led a police officer on a short chase before he fired at the officer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The officer, Matthew Zalewski, posted on his social media Wednesday after Garcia was sentenced.

“I had numerous probable cause violations to stop the vehicle and after a short pursuit the suspect pulled over, exited and began shooting at me while advancing towards me. After an exchange of gunfire we were both injured,” Zalewski said.

After the gunfire exchange, the officer said he knew he was hit and possibly dying before driving himself to an EMS station and was able to get help before EMS arrived.

“I am blessed and lucky to be here, and I am grateful for all the people who assisted me that day, assisted in the investigation, and assisted in the Trial (sic),” Zalewski said.

Garcia was also fined $10,000 fine on top of his life sentence.

