SEAGRAVES, Texas — The FBI and other law enforcement searched the home of Joshua Goen, Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Tuesday morning.
According to officials at the search scene, Goen was arrested Monday. The charge was Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony. If convicted on that particular charge, Goen faces a maximum of two years in custody.
Seagraves ISD confirmed on November 28 that Goen was placed on paid administrative leave due to an FBI investigation into him. Seagraves High School Principal Daylan Sellers said at that time, the school system was informed by law enforcement on November 22 about the investigation.
The following is a statement from Gaines County.
Gaines County Sheriff’s Office
Media Release 12/6/2022
On December 5th 2022 a Gaines County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit Office obtained a warrant for Joshua Neil Goen, for the offense of Invasive Visual Recording a State Jail Felony.
Gaines County Sheriffs Office with the assistance of Seagraves Police Department served the arrest warrant on Goen. Goen was taken into custody without further incident and was booked into the Gaines County Jail and is currently being held on $75,000 dollar bond.
This investigation is a collaborative effort between the Gaines County Sheriffs Office, Homeland Security Investigations Lubbock Office. FBI Lubbock Office and the Hale County Sheriffs Office.
This is still an active investigation.