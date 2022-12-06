SEAGRAVES, Texas — The FBI and other law enforcement searched the home of Joshua Goen, Seagraves ISD Superintendent, Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the search scene, Goen was arrested Monday. The charge was Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony. If convicted on that particular charge, Goen faces a maximum of two years in custody.

Gaines County near Seagraves (Nexstar/Staff)

Image of Joshua Goen from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

Image of Joshua Goen from the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office

Seagraves ISD confirmed on November 28 that Goen was placed on paid administrative leave due to an FBI investigation into him. Seagraves High School Principal Daylan Sellers said at that time, the school system was informed by law enforcement on November 22 about the investigation.

The following is a statement from Gaines County.