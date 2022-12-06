LUBBOCK, Texas — FBI agents, police and sheriff’s deputies searched the home of Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen, who a week ago was placed on administrative leave due to a serious FBI investigation.

After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com obtained an update. Goen was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.

UPDATE: Seagraves official arrested: Invasive Visual Recording

Image of Joshua Goen from the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office

Image of Joshua Goen from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

A reporter on the scene was able confirm the law enforcement operation at Goen’s home in Gaines County near Seagraves.

Seagraves ISD confirmed last Monday that Goen was placed on paid administrative leave after the school was informed by law enforcement on Nov. 22 that an investigation into Goen was ongoing.

Our reporter learned from officials on the scene that Goen was arrested and was held in the Gaines County jail as of Monday.

Gaines County officials did not have an indictment and federal court records did not yet reveal information about his charges or the the search warrant.

Seagraves Police did not provide specifics Tuesday at the scene except to say it was an FBI investigation.