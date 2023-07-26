SEAGRAVES, Texas — Established in 1918, Seagraves “remains a solid and growing community,” according to the city’s website. To keep this momentum going, Seagraves Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its annual three-day event, “Celebrate Seagraves,” in September.

Ruben Valles, the Seagraves Chamber President said the chamber looks forward to hosting a “bigger and better” event this year. The city picked the event back up six years ago and have held it ever since.

On September 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be something to do for people of all ages, according to Valles. Activities will include:

Barbecue cook-off

Jalapeño-eating contest

Watermelon seed-spitting contest

Karoake and grito contest

Car and bike show

Music

Food trucks

Vendors

Fireworks

However, the event really begins on Friday, September 22, which is homecoming night for Seagraves ISD. A street dance with food will be hosted for the kids after the football game, from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., Valles said.

The city was also excited to announce a new addition to the celebration. On Sunday, September 24, a worship service dubbed “Celebrate Jesus” will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow.

Valles said that “Celebrate Seagraves” is “always a great turnout,” and even invited surrounding towns to check out the event.

For more information on the City of Seagraves, visit the city’s website here.