SEAGRAVES, Texas — Established in 1918, Seagraves “remains a solid and growing community,” according to the city’s website. To keep this momentum going, Seagraves Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host its annual three-day event, “Celebrate Seagraves,” in September.
Ruben Valles, the Seagraves Chamber President said the chamber looks forward to hosting a “bigger and better” event this year. The city picked the event back up six years ago and have held it ever since.
On September 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be something to do for people of all ages, according to Valles. Activities will include:
- Barbecue cook-off
- Jalapeño-eating contest
- Watermelon seed-spitting contest
- Karoake and grito contest
- Car and bike show
- Music
- Food trucks
- Vendors
- Fireworks
However, the event really begins on Friday, September 22, which is homecoming night for Seagraves ISD. A street dance with food will be hosted for the kids after the football game, from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., Valles said.
The city was also excited to announce a new addition to the celebration. On Sunday, September 24, a worship service dubbed “Celebrate Jesus” will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow.
Valles said that “Celebrate Seagraves” is “always a great turnout,” and even invited surrounding towns to check out the event.
For more information on the City of Seagraves, visit the city’s website here.