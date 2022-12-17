LUBBOCK, Texas – Christmas came early for 25 kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock.

Thanks to Target, each of them got $100 to shop for items for Christmas with first responders.

Lubbock police, firefighters and EMS paramedics got to help them decide what they wanted to fill their carts with.

“This is what the season is all about,” said UMC/EMS paramedic Jarrod Foshee. “We get the chance to come out here and make these kids day and give back to the community that we all love and enjoy.”

“Just being a part of this is amazing,” said Lubbock Police officer Amanda Hernandez. “I love partnering with them and being able to shop.”

And the kids loved it, too.

8-year-old Patience tells KAMC News she is very happy going shopping with her new friend Sgt. Steven Bergen and police dog Justice.

And 7-year-old Ryker says he’s excited to shop for items on his Christmas list.

“I want a lightsaber,” Ryker said.

Even Santa took the time to stop by.

“The Chief of Police called me and told me what was going on and where so I said you know what, I can take a break from my normal schedule,” Santa said.

The Grinch even showed up but he couldn’t take away this Christmas cheer.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our kids especially the ones that are in need to come out and shop for things that they really really want and need,” said Rachel Elbert, Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Club.

And the kids weren’t the only ones who had a memorable time.

“The officers are taking tough calls everyday so to come out and have a positive experience is great for them,” said police Sgt. Steven Bergen.