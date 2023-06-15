LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announced earlier this month that season tickets were available for its 77th season titled The “Best Of.”

According to a press release, subscribers can receive five concerts in the Lubbock Symphony’s Masterworks Series for the price of four – ticket prices start at $132.

“LSO’s Music Director, David Cho, curated an enchanting season, featuring exceptional works and composers. The 13-concert season comprises of 5 Masterworks concerts, 4 Chamber concerts, and 4 Special Events,” according to a press release.

The series will include the following:

“Rhapsodies” – experience a blend of jazz and classical with works from Peter Boyer, Gershwin, and Beethoven. Including Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”

“Oratorio” – immerse in Hadyn’s “The Creation” with a large-scale orchestra and chorus.

“Realms” – traverse scenes of Russian folklore with Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.” Violinist Chee-Yun will join the LSO for Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5.”

“Brahms” – enjoy Brahms’ brooding Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Adam Golka.

“Verdi” – be enchanted by Verdi’s breathtaking opera arias.

Masterworks Series ticketholders will have early access to add on the rest of LSO’s 23-24 season, including special events such as “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert” on May 4, 2024.

For more information or to subscribe visit LSO’s Google Drive, Digital Form, or call the LSO Box Office at (806) 762-1688.