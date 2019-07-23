Second arrest made in connection with Fawver murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – This is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. Hassan N. Abdurahman, 20, is now in custody and charged with murder in the connection to 67-year-old Larry Fawver on July 13, 2019. Abdurahman was taken into custody today in Grand Prairie, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Service – Northern District.

Abdurahman is the second suspect to be arrested in this murder investigation. In less than 12 hours after the fatal shooting, investigators arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo. The case remains an open investigation and more arrests are possible.

On July 13th at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(This is a news release from LPD)