Second Baptist Church to host 6th Annual Memorial Day Service on Sunday, May 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Second Baptist Church:

Second Baptist Church will host its annual Memorial Day Service event on Sunday, May 26th. We will honor our fallen, Gold Star families, wounded warriors, current military and all Vets.

Our guest speaker is Vietnam Medal of Honor Hero, Gary Littrell. He will be joined by a Gold Star Mother from Spearman , TX, Vicki Nickel. Her son, Army Ranger Sgt Cameron Meddock, died in January from wounds in Afghanistan. She will tell the story of her 26 yr. old son who died fighting for America. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He left an expecting wife with their first child. The baby daughter was recently born.

Ross Creek, Gold Star brother of Vietnam Medal of Honor Tom Creek, from Amarillo will also speak about his Medal of Honor brother. Ross Creek also was a Marine.

Patriotic music. Roll call of the fallen since last Memorial Day. Come and join us as we honor patriots who gave their all. The Purple Heart Creed is ,’ All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

Date :

May 26th

Time :

6:30 – 8:15 p.m.

Location :

Second Baptist Church

6109 Chicago Avenue

(News release from Second Baptist Church)

