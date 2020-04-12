Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lamb County

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The City of Littlefield reported the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lamb County on Sunday.

The most recent case is related to the county’s first case of the virus.

Read the full release from the City of Littlefield below:

This afternoon the County Judge was notified of a second confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in the community. This case was related to Patient-1 and this person has been in quarantine and remains in quarantine. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has not alerted us to any possible places of contact with this individual within our community. There are no other confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Littlefield or Lamb County at this time.

From the beginning of the current issues related to Covid-19, the City has maintained a plan to notify the Public of positive test results in the City. In line with the protocol for this and similar issues, a positive test result triggers a report to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Following the report, DSHS begins an investigation of possible contacts made with the positive individual. No jurisdiction, including the City of Littlefield, is allowed to release personal or medical information about a member of the public. Under this established protocol, DSHS will investigate all local cases of the Covid-19 virus and will provide local government officials relevant information as soon as it is available and can be legally released. We take our responsibility to share information very seriously, and will do what we can within the confines of the law.

We encourage the Public to continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) by practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, staying home and contacting your health care provider by phone if you are feeling ill.