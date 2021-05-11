Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Civic Center on Thursday, May 13

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is offering a 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Anyone who received the first Moderna vaccine on or before April 17, and still needs the second shot is encouraged to come to this clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment is needed, and drive-thru is available until 7:00 p.m.

