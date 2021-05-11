Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Civic Center on Thursday, May 13

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is offering a 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Anyone who received the first Moderna vaccine on or before April 17, and still needs the second shot is encouraged to come to this clinic.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointment is needed, and drive-thru is available until 7:00 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock Health Department)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar