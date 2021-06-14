Second job fair for the new United Supermarkets location in Southwest Lubbock on Tuesday, June 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Tuesday, June 15, the United Family will host a job fair at its new United Supermarkets location at 11310 Slide Road from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Around 50 positions from all different departments still need to be filled. There are full-time and part-time positions available with all newly hired team members being eligible for a $150 hiring incentive. This will be the last hiring event before the store opens in the coming weeks.

As part of the United Family, these new positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a positive work environment as well as a college saving plans. Team members also have access to the team perks program that allows them to take advantage of grocery discounts. On top of that, successful candidates will be working in a brand new store with many innovations.

The new store’s amenities will include: in-house Evie Mae’s Barbecue; a Tap House with craft beer and wine; a station for Asian bowls called Chopsticks as well as fresh sushi; Texas Take-out; Starbuck’s; Streetside grocery pickup, delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, floral department, pharmacy, meat market counter service and more.

For information about the United Family, please visit: www.theunitedfamily.com

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

