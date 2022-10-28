LUBBOCK, Texas — Levelland Animal Control Officer Jonathan Corder, who was seriously injured in a crash October 13, has died, according to the City of Levelland.

“Hearts were heavy Thursday night as friends families and coworkers gathered at Lubbock UMC to honor Levelland PD’s Jon Corder,” they said on social media.

Corder, 41, was the passenger in a Levelland Animal Control vehicle driven by 38-year-old fellow officer Crystal Goforth.

The two were responding to a call around 10:00 a.m. and were parked on the shoulder when the vehicle was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 42-year-old Adrian Lozano, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Goforth was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS, and Corder was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Corder had worked in Animal Control since March 2021, according to the City of Levelland.

Corder was an organ donor in life and UMC facilitated an honor walk to escort Jon’s remains into surgery, KLVT Radio said.