Second LPD crisis negotiation officer picked to teach for a national agency

LUBBOCK, Texas — After serving on the Lubbock Police Department crisis negotiation team for seven years, Corporal Kimberlee Crain earned a chance to instruct at the Public Agency Training Council.

Only a carefully selected few across the country are chosen to teach a negotiation course on the national level. Corporal Crain is the second person from the department’s special unit to accept the teaching position.

The core of the field relies on active listening, gathering as much information as possible, and the ability to build trust.

“Right out of the box we use what we call active listening skills,” Crain said. “We use empathizing and just talking with the individual and trying to better understand why they are at where they are at, and come to a peaceful resolution with this individual.”

A team leader, Raul Diaz, said the team is innovative and always finding ways to elevate their members’ skills.

“We are able to learn specific rules,” Diaz said, “and tools that I can apply that make me go into a negotiation now where I am very confident and capable that I know I’ll be able to help that person and know that’s because of the training.”