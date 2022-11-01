LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced a second Detention Officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center was arrested in two months.

LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

This came after former LCDC Detention Officer Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in September.

See full release below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

(Lubbock, Texas) On Tuesday November 1, 2022, at approximately 11 A.M.; Investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Alsires Betancur at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office 712 Broadway.

Alsires Betancur was previously employed at the Lubbock County Detention Center as a Detention Officer.

This arrest resulted from an investigation regarding illegal narcotics and contraband inside the Lubbock County Detention Center. Alsires Betancur was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

End of release.