Second Lubbock “Trump Train” planned for Oct. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cook’s Garage scheduled a second “Trump Train” event in Lubbock for October 18.

The first Trump parade in Lubbock happened on September 27. A large number of vehicles gathered at Cook’s Garage and then drove around Loop 289 for hours, displaying Trump 2020, Texan and American flags, among others.

After the rally, Cook’s Garage said more than 5,000 vehicles participated.

According to its Facebook page, the October 18 event will begin at Cook’s Garage at 2:00 p.m., where there will be a car show, speakers, vendors and food trucks. At 5:00 p.m., organizers plan to circle the loop.

The Facebook page encourages attendees to keep the event family-friendly, peaceful and safe.