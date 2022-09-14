LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.”

According to police, Delossantos was “involved in incidents” after a fight between Zuniga and Sammy Vidales on September 10. According to court records, a witness said Vidales punched Zuniga in the face one time.

2800 block of 37th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

2800 block of 37th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

35-year-old Garrardo Delossantos II is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock.

Delossantos was taken into custody for the charge of Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results on September 13th by METRO Detectives. This additional arrest was made following the arrest of 45-year-old Sammy Vidales on charges of Aggravated Assault on September 12th.

Lubbock Police initially responded to an assist EMS call in the 2800 block of 37th Street at 8:10 a.m. on September 11th, where they located 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga with serious injuries. Zuniga was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a physical altercation occurred between Zuniga and Vidales on September 10th. It was discovered during the continued METRO investigation, Delossantos was involved in incidents following the altercation. Based off of these details, an arrest warrant was issued for Delossantos.

The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.