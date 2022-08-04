LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday confirmed its second monkeypox case.

This came as the Biden administration officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the outbreak on July 23.

Lubbock’s first case was initially reported on July 13. Officials said the most recent case was not related to the first.

As of Thursday, more than 6,600 monkeypox cases were confirmed in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox can be reported to the Health Department at 806-775-2935.