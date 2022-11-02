LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Wednesday that a second person was arrested and charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri.

In a press release, LPD said Adam Villareal, 19, was already at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with a murder warrant.

Adam Villareal (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

This came after Catelyn Pena, 20, turned herself in to US Marshals on October 5.

See below for more details.

(The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) –A second suspect is charged in the 2021 murder of Domingo Siri, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Adam Villareal, 19, was served with a murder warrant at the Lubbock County Detention Center on November 2, where he was already held on unrelated charges.

Villareal’s charges follow the arrest of Catelyn Pena, 20, who turned herself in to U.S. Marshals just after 10:00 a.m. on October 5th.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on September 1, 2021, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two victims; Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.