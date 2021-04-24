Secure shred event to Benefit Texas Boys Ranch of Lubbock on Saturday, April 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Alliance Credit Union:

In 2019, 14.4 million consumers became victims of identity fraud — that’s about 1 in 15 people. Unfortunately, even though people may think this type of criminal activity is rare, identity theft statistics show that your chances of being affected might be much higher than you think.

ALLIANCE Credit Union will offer a FREE opportunity to the community to safely and securely shred their documents. They will also accept donations to benefit Texas Boys Ranch in addition to the contributions made by their own ALLIANCE Foundation.

When: Saturday, April 24th from 9am-Noon

Where: ALLIANCE Credit Union Main Branch, 6219 Spur 327 in Lubbock, TX

This will be a low-contact event with a Drive-Up, Drop Off method.

The Texas Boys Ranch is an organization that provides Independent Foster, Adoption, and group housing for children in the Lubbock area who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. “It’s through the support of our fabulous community and amazing partners like ALLIANCE Credit Union that we are able to take care of the girls and boys that come into our care,” said Ange Scott, Community Relations Coordinator.

In February 2020, the Alliance Credit Union Foundation was established to elevate the West Texas community through awarding scholarships and supporting local non-profits. “Giving back to our community is a core element of what it means to be a credit union. Each year we hold a free Shred Event to support a different charitable organization in Lubbock. This year we are excited to be able to support the Texas Boys Ranch not just through contributions donated at our free shred event, but through the ACU Foundation’s Q1 employee selected donation as well,” said CEO Matt Grannan. “We encourage everyone to stop by on Saturday as a unified effort to change the trajectory of a child’s life.”

