Selection Sunday: Texas Tech earns No. 6 seed, will face No. 11 Utah State in first round Friday

Texas Tech’s Chibuzo Agbo (23), Tyreek Smith (10) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) walk back after a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas Tech is a No. 6 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 11 seed Utah State in the first round Friday, the NCAA announced Sunday.

The entire bracket was revealed on the NCAA’s Selection Sunday show on CBS and KLBK.

The NCAA will announce an official time and location for Texas Tech’s game at a later time. Every March Madness game will take place in Indiana this year to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The Red Raiders enter the NCAA Tournament with a 17-10 record. They went 9-8 in regular season Big 12 play and lost to the University of Texas in their first Big 12 Tournament game.

Utah State went 20-8 on the season and 15-4 in Mountain West play. Their marquee player is center Neemias Queta. He is a terrific interior defender, and finished third in the nation with 3.2 blocks per game.

If Texas Tech beats Utah State, it will play the winner of No. 3 Arkansas and No. 14 Colgate.