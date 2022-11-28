LUBBOCK, Texas— Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details on stabbing that left one man dead and called claims of self-defense “unfounded.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Street on Friday, November 25 at 2:27 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Court, 21 outside and was “extremely amped up.”

Court told officers she stabbed her mother’s boyfriend, later identified as Ruben Garcia, 49. The affidavit also said Garcia was transported to Lubbock hospital where he later died.

Court was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury and was later released on a $10,000 bond.