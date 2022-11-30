LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m.

At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”

DPS said the person was removed from the vehicle, and taken to University Medical Center. Six people were in the pickup but were not hurt, according to DPS.

The crash was still being investigated, and DPS said the semi-truck rolled over approximately one and half times into the center median, where it stopped.

US Highway 84 westbound was expected to be shut down for several hours and traffic was being diverted onto State Loop 388.