LUBBOCK, Texas — A semi truck crash on US 84 west of Muleshoe around 10:00 p.m. yesterday resulted in the lanes of US 84 being closed northwest of the area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said traffic in those lanes is being detoured to FM 1731 and 1760 and is expected to be closed most of the day.

The driver of the semi truck sustained one minor injury to his hand, Sergeant Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety added.

DPS said he had been traveling westbound on US 84 when he “entered the median and rolled.”